Senate Health Care Bill Fails to Adequately Protect People with Cystic Fibrosis

Thursday Jun 22

Earlier today, the U.S. Senate released the text of its health care reform bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act , and reports indicate a Senate vote is likely next week. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation issued the following statement in response: "The Better Care Reconciliation Act is unacceptable for people with cystic fibrosis.

