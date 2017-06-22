Senate Health Care Bill Fails to Adequately Protect People with Cystic Fibrosis
Earlier today, the U.S. Senate released the text of its health care reform bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act , and reports indicate a Senate vote is likely next week. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation issued the following statement in response: "The Better Care Reconciliation Act is unacceptable for people with cystic fibrosis.
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
