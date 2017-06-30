RaNA Therapeutics Relaunches As Translate Bio To Advance RNA Therapeutics
RaNA Therapeutics today announced the company has relaunched as Translate Bio . The new name stems from the company's focus on pioneering the translation of RNA science into therapeutics promoting healthy gene expression for people living with debilitating genetic diseases.
