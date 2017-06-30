Protest calls for 'vital' cystic fibr...

Protest calls for 'vital' cystic fibrosis drug to be made available on the NHS

Families and friends of people with cystic fibrosis are calling for a vital, life-prolonging drug to be made available on the Welsh NHS. Dozens of people, some wearing oxygen masks and waving placards, protested on the steps of the Senedd on Monday in a bid to make Orkambi free at the point of need for patients with the condition.

