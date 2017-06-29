New cystic fibrosis biotech aims to take a different approach than Vertex
California-based Synedgen has spun out its experimental cystic fibrosis treatments into a new biotech to be based in the Boston area, with an eye toward complementing existing drugs for the lung disease.
