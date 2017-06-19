Lee-on-the-Solent family call for cys...

Lee-on-the-Solent family call for cystic fibrosis drug to be available on NHS

CALLS are being made for a life-changing drug for people with cystic fibrosis to be available on the NHS. The family of 10-year-old Ethan Marvin, from Lee-on-the-Solent, are among hundreds of people who want to see the drug Orkambi free for those with the condition.

