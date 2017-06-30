Dad battles to get lifesaving drug for cystic fibrosis son
A Wootton Bassett father has pleaded with politicians and health bosses to fund the drugs that could save his son's life. Daniel Bodio, 34, was just two months old when he was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC