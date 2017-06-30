Cystic fibrosis drug halts lung damage in young children
A drug for cystic fibrosis has improved lung function in children under the age of 12, raising hopes that the life-threatening lung damage caused by the genetic disease can be halted or even reversed. "It's a major step forward," comments Nick Medhurst, head of policy at the UK charity, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
