CF drugs are costly but hope can be f...

CF drugs are costly but hope can be found in the pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: McGill Reporter

Cystic Fibrosis is a multi-organ genetic disease that particularly affects the lungs, which see a gradual decline in their function due to cycles of infection and chronic inflammation. The disease has a 1%-2% mortality rate, with approximately half of Canadians dying from CF before they reach the age of 35. Clapping on a child's chest to release the disease's telltale thick mucus is a long standing treatment for Cystic Fibrosis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at McGill Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar '17 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC