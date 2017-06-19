CF drugs are costly but hope can be found in the pipeline

Cystic Fibrosis is a multi-organ genetic disease that particularly affects the lungs, which see a gradual decline in their function due to cycles of infection and chronic inflammation. The disease has a 1%-2% mortality rate, with approximately half of Canadians dying from CF before they reach the age of 35. Clapping on a child's chest to release the disease's telltale thick mucus is a long standing treatment for Cystic Fibrosis .

