Catabasis To Present CAT-5571, A Novel Activator Of Autophagy, As A...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that CAT-5571, a novel activator of autophagy, will be presented as a potential treatment for cystic fibrosis in an oral presentation at the 40th European Cystic Fibrosis Society Conference. The ECFS Conference is being held June 7 - June 10, 2017, in Seville, Spain, at the Conference and Exhibition Center of Seville FIBES II.
