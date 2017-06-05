Catabasis Presents New Data For CAT-5571 As A Novel Potential Oral Treatment For Cystic Fibrosis At
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces positive preclinical data on CAT-5571, supporting its potential as an oral treatment for cystic fibrosis . These data are being presented today at the 40th Annual European Cystic Fibrosis Society Conference in Seville, Spain.
