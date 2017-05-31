Canberra girl with cystic fibrosis lobbies the Federal Government to...

Twelve-year-old Canberra girl Bella Mitchell is more than aware how lucky she is to be on a trial for the cystic fibrosis drug, Orkambi, even knowing that, any day, access to it could end and the only way she could continue to take the drug would be by her parents somehow paying $250,000 a year for it. The young Canberra Girls Grammar student says the impact of the drug on her health has been remarkable and she wants every young Australian who needs Orkambi to have it, even writing last year to then federal health minister Sussan Ley to plead her case for the drug to be put on the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme and its cost subsidised by the government.

