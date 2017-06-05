Alginates found in seaweed can combat...

Alginates found in seaweed can combat multi-drug resistant infections

A team led by the School of Dentistry's Professor David Thomas showed how alginates, found in seaweed, could disrupt the formation of microbial biofilms. They have also develop a new inhalation therapy being tested on cystic fibrosis patients .

