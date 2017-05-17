Vertex Looking Forward To Cystic Fibr...

Vertex Looking Forward To Cystic Fibrosis Phase 2 Readouts This Year

Monday May 15 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Vertex Pharmaceuticals , a leader in developing breakthrough medicines, is a 28 billion dollar market cap company best known for its rational drug design of CFTR modulators in cystic fibrosis . 1st quarter growth was positive, but 2017 earnings guidance had only slight upside potential, with Kalydeco sales expected to increase by about 20 million dollars.

Chicago, IL

