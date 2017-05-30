US triples indications for Kalydeco w...

US triples indications for Kalydeco without needing new clinical data

Monday May 22 Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

The US FDA has approved Vertex's cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco to treat a further 23 genetic mutations based solely on in vitro data. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Kalydeco was approved to treat 33 rare gene mutations - up from 10 - without new additional data being generated in a first of its kind move the US Food and Drug Administration attributed to the small patient populations for the additional indications.

Chicago, IL

