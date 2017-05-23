Success stories: Event raises $35,000 for disease research
Now 7, Nathaniel Ferguson donned a balloon hat and a grin at Saturday's event to raise money for research into the disease that shapes his every day but doesn't dampen his spirits. Well before most people wake up every day, people like Nathaniel have undergone hours of lung treatments just to be able to go about their day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC