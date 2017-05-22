Restaurant fundraiser aids cystic fibrosis research
A community fundraiser for Findlay Great Strides/Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be held Wednesday at Bob Evans restaurant, 1101 W. Trenton Ave. Proceeds will go to research for the cure to cystic fibrosis, and those attending must present a flyer at the time of purchase.
