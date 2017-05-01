Researchers open new routes to treat ...

Researchers open new routes to treat asthma attacks

13 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Research into the mechanism behind asthma attacks has discovered potential new ways to treat - and possibly prevent - this life-threatening condition. Researchers from the UK and Belgium have discovered a new pathway within the immune system that triggers an attack, and they believe some drugs already licensed or in development could be used to block various points on the pathway.

