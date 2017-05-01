Researchers open new routes to treat asthma attacks
Research into the mechanism behind asthma attacks has discovered potential new ways to treat - and possibly prevent - this life-threatening condition. Researchers from the UK and Belgium have discovered a new pathway within the immune system that triggers an attack, and they believe some drugs already licensed or in development could be used to block various points on the pathway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC