Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports 2017 First Quarter Results and Provides Corporate Update
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellExA , today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provided a corporate update. "This quarter we remained focused on driving our lead clinical asset pegunigalsidase alfa through clinical development including FDA clearance of our IND for the first ever once monthly dose of pegunigalsidase alfa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC