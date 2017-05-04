New study makes strides towards generating lung tissue
Using Induced pluripotent stem cells , researchers have for the first time profiled the complete genetic programs of early lung progenitors identifying genes that control lung formation and have created mini-lung organoids that can be used to model human lungs. The findings, published online in the Journal of Clinical Investigation , will advance the ability to use human iPSCs to study lung diseases including cystic fibrosis, respiratory distress syndrome, congenital lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis.
