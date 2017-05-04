New study makes strides towards generating lung tissue

Using Induced pluripotent stem cells , researchers have for the first time profiled the complete genetic programs of early lung progenitors identifying genes that control lung formation and have created mini-lung organoids that can be used to model human lungs. The findings, published online in the Journal of Clinical Investigation , will advance the ability to use human iPSCs to study lung diseases including cystic fibrosis, respiratory distress syndrome, congenital lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.