I see by the Banner 5-17

Wednesday May 17

Decoration Day will be held at Johnston Cemetery in Meigs County on May 21, with a business meeting at 2 p.m. Decoration Day will be held at Johnston Cemetery in Meigs County on May 21, with a business meeting at 2 p.m. On Thursday, at 7 p.m., the Friends of the Library Association will present an evening with C.K. Phillips, author of the Kents/Lander series including "Comes the Awakening," "Echoes of Skeletons Past," and the forthcoming "The Survival Initiative." Tickets are available for purchase at the Circulation Desk of the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library: $15 for adults, $10 for current FOLA members, and $5 for students with ID.

