Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Gained 8% in April
The company entered April on the heels of positive clinical trial results, then exited the month with encouraging first-quarter results. Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock rocketed higher in March following late-stage clinical trial readouts that show investigational tezacaftor, combined with Kalydeco, significantly improved lung function for two large groups of patients with cystic fibrosis.
