Helping Hands

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host its fifth annual Chelmsford Great Strides walk for Cystic Fibrosis on Sunday, May 21, at the McCarthy Middle School. Registration is from 9 to 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 10. Dunkin' Donuts is providing breakfast, and after the walk, a barbecue lunch will be served, hosted by Bentley's Famous BBQ, Domino's PIzza and Popeye's Chicken.

