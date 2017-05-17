FDA Expands Approved Use of Kalydeco to Treat Additional Mutations of Cystic Fibrosis
May 17, 2017 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today expanded the approved use of Kalydeco for treating cystic fibrosis . The approval triples the number of rare gene mutations that the drug can now treat, expanding the indication from the treatment of 10 mutations, to 33. The agency based its decision, in part, on the results of laboratory testing, which it used in conjunction with evidence from earlier human clinical trials.
