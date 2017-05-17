FDA expands approval of Vertex cystic fibrosis drug

Federal regulators have expanded US approval of a Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. cystic fibrosis drug, making it available to more than 900 new patients age 2 and over with specific genetic mutations. The Boston biotech said Wednesday that said the Food and Drug Administration OK'd the use of Kalydeco in patients who each have one of 23 so-called residual function mutations in a cystic fibrosis regulator gene.

