FDA expands approval of Vertex cystic fibrosis drug
Federal regulators have expanded US approval of a Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. cystic fibrosis drug, making it available to more than 900 new patients age 2 and over with specific genetic mutations. The Boston biotech said Wednesday that said the Food and Drug Administration OK'd the use of Kalydeco in patients who each have one of 23 so-called residual function mutations in a cystic fibrosis regulator gene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC