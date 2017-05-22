Cystic fibrosis study offers new unde...

Cystic fibrosis study offers new understanding of silent changes in genes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Researchers studying the root cause of cystic fibrosis have made a major advance in our understanding of silent gene changes with implications for the complexity of cystic fibrosis. The findings are published today in [16 May] PLoS Biology .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar '17 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC