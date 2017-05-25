Connecticut's Effective Formula for C...

Connecticut's Effective Formula for Cystic Fibrosis Screening

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Health News Digest

While screening of newborns for cystic fibrosis is done in every state, in Connecticut it's done differently than most. That's because UConn Health, which screens seven of 10 infants born in the state, is involved in a unique collaboration: UConn Health screens the newborns, the Connecticut Children's Medical Center provides timely clinical intervention, and the University of Florida Health provides genetic counseling by way of telemedicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar '17 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC