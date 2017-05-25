Connecticut's Effective Formula for Cystic Fibrosis Screening
While screening of newborns for cystic fibrosis is done in every state, in Connecticut it's done differently than most. That's because UConn Health, which screens seven of 10 infants born in the state, is involved in a unique collaboration: UConn Health screens the newborns, the Connecticut Children's Medical Center provides timely clinical intervention, and the University of Florida Health provides genetic counseling by way of telemedicine.
