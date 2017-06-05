Connecticut's Effective Formula for Cystic Fibrosis Screening
UConn Health's Myra Rivera, Sidney Hopfer, and Giuseppa Santaniello demonstrate tools used to screen newborns for cystic fibrosis and provide genetic counseling for parents. On the tablet is Amy Jonasson, a certified genetic counselor from University of Florida Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UConn Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC