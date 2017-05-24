Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Shareholder Approval of CTP-656...
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that in connection with its annual shareholder meeting, Concert shareholders voted to approve the asset purchase agreement under which Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will acquire CTP-656 and other assets related to the treatment of cystic fibrosis. CTP-656 is an investigational cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator potentiator that has the potential to be used as part of future once-daily combination regimens of CFTR modulators that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.
