Close to the heart
Jerry and Rachel Cravens have spent the past 15 years helping their daughter, Megan, raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and awareness of the disease through Megan's Wish. The dinner and live auction along with bake sales and other fundraisers they have organized have been successful in bringing in more than $100,000 over the years.
