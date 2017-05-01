Adult Prom Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
"We have friends who have a child who is inflicted by cystic fibrosis, so we thought if we're going to throw a party, why not through a party with a purpose?," said organizer Amy Eisert. "My parents came here a few years ago, and they're in their eighties," said Mark Eisert, who is also an organizer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC