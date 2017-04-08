What's Next for Corbus Pharmaceutical...

What's Next for Corbus Pharmaceuticals After Its Controversial Cystic Fibrosis Results?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Fox News

At least, the company said the data was positive. Some observers disagreed, saying that the results actually weren't so great.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar 16 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC