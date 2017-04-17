Vertex CEO's pay falls 38% to $17.4m ...

Vertex CEO's pay falls 38% to $17.4m in second straight decline

Monday Apr 17

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden saw his total compensation drop 38 percent to $17.4 million last year, largely on a steep cut in his stock-option awards from the Boston-based biotech. It was the second year in a row that Leiden's pay declined from a 2014 payout of $36.6 million that made him the highest-paid head of a Massachusetts public company and sparked some shareholder criticism.

