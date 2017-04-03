Talks over cystic fibrosis drug get u...

Talks over cystic fibrosis drug get under way

1 hr ago

Talks between the Health Service Executive and the pharmaceutical company Vertex on the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi will take place today. Minister for Health Simon Harris said HSE officials involved have cleared their diaries for the next few days for the negotiations.

