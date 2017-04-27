Show to benefit cystic fibrosis research
A bluegrass music show to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the North Vernon Senior Center, 515 Buckeye St. The 12th annual Picking for a Cure will feature a jam fest with open microphone from 5 to 5:50 p.m. The Ison Family will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Maisy Reliford at 6:45 p.m., Midwest Station at 7:30 p.m. and James White and Deer Creek at 8:15 p.m. Don Tatlock will serve as emcee. Admission is a freewill donation, and food and a silent auction also will be a part of the event, which is sponsored by Brianna's Angels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC