Show to benefit cystic fibrosis research

Thursday Apr 27

A bluegrass music show to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the North Vernon Senior Center, 515 Buckeye St. The 12th annual Picking for a Cure will feature a jam fest with open microphone from 5 to 5:50 p.m. The Ison Family will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Maisy Reliford at 6:45 p.m., Midwest Station at 7:30 p.m. and James White and Deer Creek at 8:15 p.m. Don Tatlock will serve as emcee. Admission is a freewill donation, and food and a silent auction also will be a part of the event, which is sponsored by Brianna's Angels.

