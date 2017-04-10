Protalix Cystic Fibrosis Drug Study R...

Protalix Cystic Fibrosis Drug Study Results Worsen Over Time

Protalix BioTherapeutics is based in Israel so perhaps "positive" means something different over there than it does in the U.S. Maybe something got lost in translation. When final results of a tiny clinical trial come back looking worse than the interim results announced three months ago, "positive" is not the first adjective I'd reach for.

