Protalix Bio's AIR DNase shows positive effect in mid-stage CF study; shares ahead 8% premarket

Micro cap Protalix BioTherapeutics is up 8% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a 16-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AIR DNase in cystic fibrosis patients previously treated with Roche's Pulmozyme . Preliminary data showed patients treated with alidornase alfa experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in lung function as measured by the percent increase in percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second of 3.4 points from baseline.

