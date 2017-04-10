Potential new treatment for cystic fibrosis uncovered
Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease that affects tens of thousands of people in the United States and worldwide. There is currently no cure for the condition, but new research proposes a novel therapeutic approach that may soon stop the disease from progressing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar 16
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC