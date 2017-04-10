Potential new treatment for cystic fi...

Potential new treatment for cystic fibrosis uncovered

Monday Apr 10

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease that affects tens of thousands of people in the United States and worldwide. There is currently no cure for the condition, but new research proposes a novel therapeutic approach that may soon stop the disease from progressing.

