Mother overwhelmed after buying bargain life-changing aid for daughter with cystic fibrosis
A MOTHER burst into tears of joy when she bought a life-changing piece of equipment for her daughter who has cystic fibrosis at a fraction of the price she expected to pay. Stacie Wallace of St Anne's Avenue, Tyldesley, who has an eight-year-old daughter called Mollie who suffers with the condition, was put in touch with a woman selling an inflatable vest which aids with treatment which she bought for A 2,000- A 8,000 less than the A 10,000 amount she was aiming to raise to buy the equipment which is what it costs brand new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.
Add your comments below
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca...
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|1
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb '17
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC