Mother overwhelmed after buying bargain life-changing aid for daughter with cystic fibrosis

Sunday Apr 23

A MOTHER burst into tears of joy when she bought a life-changing piece of equipment for her daughter who has cystic fibrosis at a fraction of the price she expected to pay. Stacie Wallace of St Anne's Avenue, Tyldesley, who has an eight-year-old daughter called Mollie who suffers with the condition, was put in touch with a woman selling an inflatable vest which aids with treatment which she bought for A 2,000- A 8,000 less than the A 10,000 amount she was aiming to raise to buy the equipment which is what it costs brand new.

