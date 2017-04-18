Laurent Receives FDA And Health Canad...

Laurent Receives FDA And Health Canada Clearance To Initiate APPLAUD...

This Phase 2 trial aims to evaluate LAU-7b's effect on the preservation of lung function in patients with Cystic Fibrosis by reducing persistent unresolved inflammation in the lung and stimulating its return to homeostasis. "There are no drugs approved for treating lung inflammation in CF and, despite the emergence of important new therapies, pulmonary insufficiency continues to be the primary cause of mortality in patients with CF" said Radu Pislariu, MD, President and CEO of Laurent Pharmaceuticals.

