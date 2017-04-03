HSE enter 'final stages' of talks for...

HSE enter 'final stages' of talks for Cystic Fibrosis drug Orkambi

The HSE will today enter the 'final stages' of talks to agree the price of a major new drug for Cystic Fibrosis. Senior management will spend the rest of the week in discussions with Vertex over the cost of the drug Orkambi.

