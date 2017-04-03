HSE enter 'final stages' of talks for Cystic Fibrosis drug Orkambi
The HSE will today enter the 'final stages' of talks to agree the price of a major new drug for Cystic Fibrosis. Senior management will spend the rest of the week in discussions with Vertex over the cost of the drug Orkambi.
