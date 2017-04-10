HSE agrees deal with makers of cystic...

HSE agrees deal with makers of cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

A deal has been done between the makers of the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi and two other drugs and the Health Service Executive. It will need to be approved by lawyers from both sides, but the intention is that the drugs will be made available to suitable cystic fibrosis patients from next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar 16 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC