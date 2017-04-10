HSE agrees deal with makers of cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi
A deal has been done between the makers of the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi and two other drugs and the Health Service Executive. It will need to be approved by lawyers from both sides, but the intention is that the drugs will be made available to suitable cystic fibrosis patients from next month.
