First patient dosed in Verona cystic fibrosis treatment trial

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases, Verona Pharma, announced on Tuesday that the first patient had been enrolled and dosed in a Phase 2a clinical study to evaluate its product candidate, RPL554, as a treatment for cystic fibrosis. The AIM-traded firm said the Phase 2a single-dose trial was being conducted in the United Kingdom, and the primary objective of the double-blind, placebo-controlled study would evaluate the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics profile and tolerability of RPL554 in up to 10 CF patients, as well as examine the effect on lung function.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.