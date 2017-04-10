Deal finally reached for 'vital' cyst...

Deal finally reached for 'vital' cystic fibrosis drug

Hazel Robinson, of Drumlish, Co Longford, who has been sleeping outside the Dail in the hope of getting long-term access to Orkambi for daughter Gypsy Ann . Photo: Tom Burke Around 600 people with cystic fibrosis finally reached the end of a gruelling campaign last night after it was confirmed they will be offered two groundbreaking drugs from the beginning of next month.

