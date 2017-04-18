Cars & - Q for the Cause parties with...

Cars & - Q for the Cause parties with purpose

Saturday Apr 15

The 8th annual Cars & 'Q for the Cause, an award-winning car show hosted by Choate Construction to support the Georgia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, pulls up to the curb on April 29th at Choate's Sandy Springs headquarters on Roberts Drive.

