Why "Positive" Data Knocked Down Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Today
The press release headline sounded good, touting "positive topline data demonstrating anabasum reduces acute pulmonary exacerbations and multiple inflammatory biomarkers." But anyone who's studied cystic fibrosis drugs knows it's the change in theforced expiratory volume in one second percent predicted -- a measurement of lung function -- that the Food and Drug Administration has typically used to measure whether a cystic fibrosis drug is helping patients.
