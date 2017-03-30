Why "Positive" Data Knocked Down Corb...

Why "Positive" Data Knocked Down Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc Today

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Fox News

The press release headline sounded good, touting "positive topline data demonstrating anabasum reduces acute pulmonary exacerbations and multiple inflammatory biomarkers." But anyone who's studied cystic fibrosis drugs knows it's the change in theforced expiratory volume in one second percent predicted -- a measurement of lung function -- that the Food and Drug Administration has typically used to measure whether a cystic fibrosis drug is helping patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cystic fibrosis patients surviving longer in Ca... Mar 16 Evkan 1
Do I have Cystic Fibrosis? Feb '17 Bubba-Jo Oattoter 1
Are false negative NBS possible? Feb '17 tbattams 1
Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07) Jan '17 Rob 132
Moving from PA to NC (May '16) May '16 AIK 1
'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Velez 4
sdf (Nov '15) Nov '15 Dracula 1
See all Cystic Fibrosis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cystic Fibrosis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC