View Press Release

The bills released by the two House committees this week fail to adequately protect people living with cystic fibrosis and place the lives of millions of Americans living with serious and chronic diseases at risk. The CF community has come so far in the fight against this deadly disease, and it's crucial that this progress is not jeopardized by inadequate, unaffordable health care coverage.
Cystic Fibrosis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do I have Cystic Fibrosis?
|Feb 15
|Bubba-Jo Oattoter
|1
|Are false negative NBS possible?
|Feb '17
|tbattams
|1
|Vaporized marijuana effect on CF. NOT smoking (Nov '07)
|Jan '17
|Rob
|132
|Moving from PA to NC (May '16)
|May '16
|AIK
|1
|'herbal viagra': is it safe? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Velez
|4
|sdf (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Dracula
|1
|Orkambi (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|brandonjustice1
|1
