Vertex's $160M Deal With Concert Pharmaceuticals

Thursday Mar 9

This week began with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announcing a deal to buy the development and commercialization rights of Concert Pharmaceuticals' cystic fibrosis pipeline candidate, CTP-656 for a cost of $160 million . The results of this deal saw the shares of Concert Pharma rise 62% on Monday while Vertex's share price increased about 1% after the announcement.

