Vertex Pharma shares jump on cystic fibrosis study results
Vertex shares rose 6.3% to $95.30 after hours. The company said two studies showed its combination treatment of the drug tezacaftor and its branded drug Kalydeco significantly improved the lung function in cystic fibrosis patients.
