Vertex Next-Gen Cystic Fibrosis Drug Passes Key Efficacy, Safety Hurdle

Vertex is announcing successful outcomes from two clinical trials involving tezacaftor, a second-generation "corrector" used in combination therapies to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis. Importantly, the new efficacy and safety data reported from the tezacaftor studies improves upon the performance of Vertex's existing products.

