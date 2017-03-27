Vertex hails new cystic fibrosis drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals said that a combination of two of its medicines had successfully treated cystic fibrosis in a closely watched clinical trial, paving the way for regulators to approve a new option for sufferers of the deadly genetic illness. The treatment had fewer side-effects than another drug combination already sold by Vertex, known as Orkambi, which became the first medicine able to treat a large proportion of cystic fibrosis patients when it was approved in 2015 .

